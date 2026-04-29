Diddy Fights Lawsuit Alleging He Masturbated On Biggie’s Shirt

In July, Diddy was hit with a lawsuit by publicist Jonathan Hay. In it, Hay alleges that the Bad Boy founder once invited him to a listening session for an unreleased project with The Notorious B.I.G. When he arrived, he was allegedly pressured into using drugs.

Eventually, Hay alleges that he ended up alone in a room with Diddy, who proceeded to watch pornography on his phone and masturbate on one of Biggie's shirts. When he was done, he allegedly laughed and threw the shirt at Hay. The lawsuit also mentions a separate 2005 incident, during which Diddy allegedly tried to force him into oral sex.

Now, Diddy has fired back. TMZ reports that the mogul recently filed a response to Hay's lawsuit, denying every single one of his allegations. Moreover, he alleges that Hay consented to the alleged conduct, and even "welcomed" it.

He wants the lawsuit tossed entirely.

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

News of Diddy's latest legal defense comes nearly a year after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and ultimately sentenced to 50 months behind bars.

At the time of writing, Diddy is expected to get out of prison on April 15, 2028. Once he does, he'll face a mandatory five-year period of supervised release. He's serving his time at The Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, a low-security institution in New Jersey.