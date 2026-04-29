Diddy Fights Lawsuit Alleging He Masturbated On Biggie’s Shirt

BY Caroline Fisher
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Diddy Fights Lawsuit Biggie Shirt
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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In July, publicist Jonathan Hay filed a lawsuit against Diddy for alleged sexual battery and emotional distress.

In July, Diddy was hit with a lawsuit by publicist Jonathan Hay. In it, Hay alleges that the Bad Boy founder once invited him to a listening session for an unreleased project with The Notorious B.I.G. When he arrived, he was allegedly pressured into using drugs.

Eventually, Hay alleges that he ended up alone in a room with Diddy, who proceeded to watch pornography on his phone and masturbate on one of Biggie's shirts. When he was done, he allegedly laughed and threw the shirt at Hay. The lawsuit also mentions a separate 2005 incident, during which Diddy allegedly tried to force him into oral sex.

Now, Diddy has fired back. TMZ reports that the mogul recently filed a response to Hay's lawsuit, denying every single one of his allegations. Moreover, he alleges that Hay consented to the alleged conduct, and even "welcomed" it.

He wants the lawsuit tossed entirely.

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Diddy's Prison Release Date
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

News of Diddy's latest legal defense comes nearly a year after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and ultimately sentenced to 50 months behind bars.

At the time of writing, Diddy is expected to get out of prison on April 15, 2028. Once he does, he'll face a mandatory five-year period of supervised release. He's serving his time at The Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, a low-security institution in New Jersey.

Diddy is facing several additional lawsuits, including a $30 million complaint by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. Lil Rod accuses Diddy of sexual assault, harassment, drugging, and more. Diddy denies the allegations, and earlier this month, it was reported that his legal team is preparing counterclaims. They're citing “recent conduct and facts that have emerged," though more specific details have yet to be revealed.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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