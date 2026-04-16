Back in 2024, Diddy was hit with a $30 million lawsuit by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. He accused the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault, harassment, drugging, and more. Diddy has since denied the allegations.

“Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement,” his lawyer Erica Wolff said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed. “There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked.”

“We look forward to proving — in a court of law — that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed,” she added.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the mogul's team is preparing counterclaims against Lil Rod. They're citing “recent conduct and facts that have emerged." For now, what exactly their claims are remains to be seen.

Diddy's Appeal

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This latest update arrives just a few days after Diddy appealed his federal prison sentence. His attorneys argue that his "freak-off" tapes are simply amateur pornography, meaning they're protected under the First Amendment.

"Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting which were filmed so Combs and his girlfriends could watch this amateur pornography later," they claim. "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted."

For this reason, Diddy's team believes he actually deserved a sentence closer to 15 months. He's already spent around 19 months behind bars.

Diddy was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution last July. In October, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison plus five years of supervised release. He's currently scheduled to get out of prison on April 15, 2028.