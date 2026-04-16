Diddy Readies Counterclaims Against Lil Rod Amid $30 Million Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher
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Diddy Counterclaims Lil Rod
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit against Diddy in 2024, accusing him of sexual assault, harassment, and more.

Back in 2024, Diddy was hit with a $30 million lawsuit by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. He accused the Bad Boy founder of sexual assault, harassment, drugging, and more. Diddy has since denied the allegations.

“Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement,” his lawyer Erica Wolff said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed. “There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked.” 

“We look forward to proving — in a court of law — that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed,” she added.

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the mogul's team is preparing counterclaims against Lil Rod. They're citing “recent conduct and facts that have emerged." For now, what exactly their claims are remains to be seen.

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Diddy's Appeal
Diddy
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This latest update arrives just a few days after Diddy appealed his federal prison sentence. His attorneys argue that his "freak-off" tapes are simply amateur pornography, meaning they're protected under the First Amendment.

"Freak-offs and hotel nights were highly choreographed sexual performances involving the use of costumes, role play, and staged lighting which were filmed so Combs and his girlfriends could watch this amateur pornography later," they claim. "Pornography production and viewing of this sort is protected by the First Amendment and thus cannot constitutionally be prosecuted."

For this reason, Diddy's team believes he actually deserved a sentence closer to 15 months. He's already spent around 19 months behind bars.

Diddy was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution last July. In October, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison plus five years of supervised release. He's currently scheduled to get out of prison on April 15, 2028.

Read More: Jay Electronica Maintains Unwavering Support For Diddy Despite Conviction

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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