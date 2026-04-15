Jay Electronica Maintains Unwavering Support For Diddy Despite Conviction

BY Caroline Fisher
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Jay Electronica Support Diddy
during the 2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 3, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
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Diddy has lost countless supporters and friends since his conviction, but Jay Electronica is still in his corner.

It goes without saying that Diddy's career has taken a serious hit in recent years. In 2025, the Bad Boy founder was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a seven-week trial. He was later sentenced to 50 months behind bars plus five years of supervised release.

Several women and men have also come forward with disturbing allegations against Diddy. His former partner, Cassie, seemingly kicked this off with a lawsuit filed in November of 2023. In it, she accused the mogul of sexual assault, trafficking, emotional and physical abuse, and more. The lawsuit was quickly settled for $20 million.

Footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 was eventually released to the public. He later apologized for it, calling his behavior "inexcusable" and claiming to have gotten professional help.

While all of this has cost Diddy countless fans and friends, there are at least a few people in his corner to this day. This includes Jay Electronica, who made his feelings known during a recent performance in Miami.

Read More: Jay Electronica Jumps Into The Crowd To Confront Hecklers At L.A. Show

Jay Electronica Supports Diddy

"Free Puff, by the way," he declared onstage, as seen in a clip shared by XXL. "They tried to hang my dog on some bullsh*t. Just 'cause a n***a like to get nasty, they tried to hit him with the book of words."

Jay Electronica's comments have earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many are disappointed, few are surprised. The New Orleans-born artist has been a vocal supporter of Diddy throughout his legal battle. Last September, he even made a bold revelation on his album, A Written Testimony: Leaflets. He claimed that he used to live with the father of seven, though a timeline has not been confirmed.

"I was living with puff and cash and never showed up in the affidavit / I'm a smoother criminal than Michael Jackson maybe," he raps on his song "Four Billion, Four Hundred Million (4,400,000,000) / The Worst Is Yet To Come."

Read More: Jay Electronica Allegedly Bullies Fans In Bizarre Discord Server

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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