Jay Electronica Jumps Into The Crowd To Confront Hecklers At L.A. Show

BY Cole Blake
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Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Jay Electronica performs at Sony Hall on January 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Following the performance in Los Angeles, Jay Electronica has several more shows lined up in the coming months.

Jay Electronica's latest concert in Los Angeles became a contentious scene over the weekend, as he traded shots with fans booing from the crowd. According to users on social media, the drama began when Electronica performed his song, “Exhibit C,” but didn't include Just Blaze's production.

"The lyrics is what matter," he says in one video as fans begin to boo. "If you love my sh*t, shut up and listen to the words. Sometimes, n****s will think that they f*ck with me and they don't. If you f*ck with me, shut the f*ck up and listen to the bars."

After continuing to try to perform through the boos, he adds: "Whoever boos, we know you're the enemy, and you're a coward. If you boo, you're a coward because you won't boo in my face."

Read More: Jay Electronica Allegedly Bullies Fans In Bizarre Discord Server

At some point later, Electronica appeared to test that belief by going directly into the crowd to confront the disgruntled fans. "I wanna see these booers," he says in one video while walking out into the sea of fans. "I bet you they won't stand on business in person. Where these booers at? Boo so I can come to where you're at. See how they shut the f*ck up? They're pussy."

In another clip, he gets right in a fan's face. "My ancestors came to this land on slaveships," he began, performing his song, "Abracadabra." "... So, know Jay Electronica ain't to be played with. I ain't letting it slide." From there, the mic gets cut, and he remarks, "If my mic goes out, you're next." After asking the fan to clarify that he came here to see him perform, Electronica remarks that it's "all love."

Jay Electronica Tour Dates

Following the appearance in L.A., Electronica has several more shows lined up in the coming months. His next concert is at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City on April 20. After that, he'll travel to Madison, Virginia Beach, Atlanta, and more cities. The performances come after Electronica released several EPs in his A Written Testimony series, last year.

Read More: Jay Electronica Claims He Was "Living With" Diddy On "A Written Testimony: Leaflets"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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