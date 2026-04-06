Jay Electronica's latest concert in Los Angeles became a contentious scene over the weekend, as he traded shots with fans booing from the crowd. According to users on social media, the drama began when Electronica performed his song, “Exhibit C,” but didn't include Just Blaze's production.

"The lyrics is what matter," he says in one video as fans begin to boo. "If you love my sh*t, shut up and listen to the words. Sometimes, n****s will think that they f*ck with me and they don't. If you f*ck with me, shut the f*ck up and listen to the bars."

After continuing to try to perform through the boos, he adds: "Whoever boos, we know you're the enemy, and you're a coward. If you boo, you're a coward because you won't boo in my face."

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At some point later, Electronica appeared to test that belief by going directly into the crowd to confront the disgruntled fans. "I wanna see these booers," he says in one video while walking out into the sea of fans. "I bet you they won't stand on business in person. Where these booers at? Boo so I can come to where you're at. See how they shut the f*ck up? They're pussy."

In another clip, he gets right in a fan's face. "My ancestors came to this land on slaveships," he began, performing his song, "Abracadabra." "... So, know Jay Electronica ain't to be played with. I ain't letting it slide." From there, the mic gets cut, and he remarks, "If my mic goes out, you're next." After asking the fan to clarify that he came here to see him perform, Electronica remarks that it's "all love."