Last February, Diddy was hit with a lawsuit from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a producer he worked with on The Love Album: Off the Grid. In the lawsuit, Lil Rod alleges that the Bad Boy founder coerced him into sexual acts, threatened him, failed to pay him for his work, and more.

Diddy has since denied these allegations. “Mr. Jones’s lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement,” his lawyer Erica Wolff said in a statement. “There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked.”

Recently, Lil Rod joined DJ Akademiks for an interview. During it, he recalled some of what he allegedly witnessed while hanging around Diddy. At one point, he even alleged that he once saw the mogul, his son Justin, Yung Miami, and other women spend the night in the same room on a yacht.

Diddy Verdict

Lil Rod's latest allegations come shortly after Diddy's trial came to an end after roughly two months. The jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. During a press conference outside the courthouse, his attorney Marc Agnifilo discussed the verdict. He called it “a great victory for the jury system.”

"You saw that the [SDNY] prosecutors came at him with all that they had," he added, as reported by Meghann Cuniff. "They're not stopping. But one thing stands between all of us and a prison, and that is a jury of 12 citizens."

Diddy's request for release on bail was denied, meaning he'll remain behind bars at least until his October sentencing.

While his criminal case may be winding down, he's still facing several lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Just this week, he was sued by former model and actor Edmond Laurent. Laurent alleges that Diddy and a woman drugged and sexually assaulted him, exposing him to a sexually transmitted infection.