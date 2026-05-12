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Someone Brought 2 Pairs Of Nike Air Mags Courtside To Lakers-Thunder Game
A fan sitting courtside at the Lakers-Thunder playoff game was spotted with two pairs of Nike Air Mags under their seat.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 12, 2026