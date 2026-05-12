Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies Veteran, Dead At 29

Some horrible news is coming out of the NBA today. Memphis Grizzlies veteran Brandon Clarke has passed away at the age of 29.

The report began as a rumor circulating on social media. However, it was eventually confirmed by the likes of Shams Charania and various other reputable news outlets. At this time, no cause of death has been reported.

According to USA Today, Clarke had been arrested six weeks ago for alleged improper passing, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, exceeding the speed limit, and trafficking a controlled substance.

Clarke's agency, Priority Sports, issued a statement regarding his tragic passing.

RIP Brandon Clarke

"We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke," Priority Sports said. "He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life."

This is a horrible story that is sending reverberations throughout the NBA world. Overall, it is never easy to see someone pass away at such a young age. Clarke had just finished his seventh NBA season and was well-liked by all of his teammates.

Our hearts go out to Clarke's family and friends during this difficult time. Our heart also extends to the NBA fraternity as they mourn the loss of one of their own.