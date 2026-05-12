Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies Veteran, Dead At 29

BY Alexander Cole
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Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) walks onto the court for open practice at the FedExForum on October 4, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn.
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) walks onto the court for open practice at the FedExForum on October 4, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Devastating news is coming out of the NBA today as it was reported that Memphis Grizzlies veteran Brandon Clarke, has died.

Some horrible news is coming out of the NBA today. Memphis Grizzlies veteran Brandon Clarke has passed away at the age of 29.

The report began as a rumor circulating on social media. However, it was eventually confirmed by the likes of Shams Charania and various other reputable news outlets. At this time, no cause of death has been reported.

According to USA Today, Clarke had been arrested six weeks ago for alleged improper passing, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, exceeding the speed limit, and trafficking a controlled substance.

Clarke's agency, Priority Sports, issued a statement regarding his tragic passing.

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RIP Brandon Clarke

"We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke," Priority Sports said. "He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life."

This is a horrible story that is sending reverberations throughout the NBA world. Overall, it is never easy to see someone pass away at such a young age. Clarke had just finished his seventh NBA season and was well-liked by all of his teammates.

Our hearts go out to Clarke's family and friends during this difficult time. Our heart also extends to the NBA fraternity as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

We will continue to keep you informed on this developing story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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