The AP x Swatch Royal Pop Collection Has Been Officially Revealed

The AP x Swatch collab is finally here, and it came with a surprise. The two brands officially revealed their Royal Pop Collection today, and nobody saw the format coming. Instead of a wristwatch, they went with pocket watches. Eight of them, to be exact.

The collection pulls directly from two iconic references. AP brings the Royal Oak, their most recognizable design, first introduced in 1972. Swatch brings the POP watches from the 1980s. Together, they make something genuinely new. Jordan Brand has always said the best collabs make both brands look better. This one does that.

At the center of it all sits a reworked SISTEM51 movement. Swatch reimagined their signature caliber as a hand-wound version for the first time. That alone is a big deal for watch lovers. The pieces come in two styles, Lepine and Savonnette, priced at $400 and $420.

As for how to get one, Swatch stores drop them on May 16th. Confirmed cities include New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and Austin. Demand is already so high that people are already waiting in NYC.

There's also a theory floating around that this collab ties back to a string of trademark losses AP suffered in the US and Japan. The idea is that teaming with Swatch helps AP protect the Royal Oak design going forward. Whether that's true or not, the watches are real and they're releasing this weekend.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab

The Royal Pop Collection is notable for a few reasons beyond the hype. Pocket watches are a bold format choice in 2026. Most people haven't carried one since their grandfather did.

But Swatch and AP are leaning into that deliberately, treating it more like a wearable art object than a daily timepiece. Visually, the pieces are loud. Think Pop Art color blocking, bold bezels with exposed screws, and that unmistakable Royal Oak shape dressed in Swatch's playfulness vibe.