Diddy Accused Of Child Abuse In New York In New Lawsuit

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The new lawsuit arrives days after he was sued for allegedly sexually abusing a child star at a networking event in 2007.

Diddy faces a brand-new lawsuit in New York for sexually assaulting a minor, just days after facing a separate lawsuit with similar claims in Los Angeles. Per All Hip Hop, a woman suing as Jane Doe claims that the mogul drugged and raped her when she was 16 years old after accepting a ride in Lower Manhattan in 2000.

The lawsuit, filed under New York City’s Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act, alleges that Combs and two men approached her from an SUV as she walked home in lower Manhattan. According to the filing, the teenager repeatedly declined an unsolicited ride before eventually getting into the vehicle, expecting to be dropped off nearby. 

The suit claims the driver continued past her destination and that Combs gave her a drink after which she became groggy and wasn’t able to resist. The complaint further alleges she was taken to another destination and raped before being left alone in the lobby of her building. Along with Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, Combs Enterprises, and two unnamed employees were alleged to be there the night that the assault occurred.

This isn’t the first time Doe tried to sue Diddy, either. The complaint points out that a similar case was dismissed without prejudice after it was filed in 2026. However, it asserts that the refiling falls within the extended statutory window that runs through until July 29, 2027.

Her attorney, Michael F. Rubin, cited the allegations of child sex abuse and the possibility of being exposed publicly in seeking permission for the plaintiff to continue as Jane Doe. However, the filing says that her identity can be disclosed to Diddy’s defense during discovery. 

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Diddy’s Second Lawsuit Involving A Minor This Week

Days before the New York filing, Diddy was sued in a Los Angeles Superior Court over allegations of sexually assaulting a child star at a networking event in 2007. A rep for the mogul alleged that the suit was a money grab in a statement to TMZ, describing the accusations as both “false and ridiculous.”

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0