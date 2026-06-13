Diddy Accused Of Child Abuse In New York In New Lawsuit

Diddy faces a brand-new lawsuit in New York for sexually assaulting a minor, just days after facing a separate lawsuit with similar claims in Los Angeles. Per All Hip Hop, a woman suing as Jane Doe claims that the mogul drugged and raped her when she was 16 years old after accepting a ride in Lower Manhattan in 2000.

The lawsuit, filed under New York City’s Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act, alleges that Combs and two men approached her from an SUV as she walked home in lower Manhattan. According to the filing, the teenager repeatedly declined an unsolicited ride before eventually getting into the vehicle, expecting to be dropped off nearby.

The suit claims the driver continued past her destination and that Combs gave her a drink after which she became groggy and wasn’t able to resist. The complaint further alleges she was taken to another destination and raped before being left alone in the lobby of her building. Along with Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, Combs Enterprises, and two unnamed employees were alleged to be there the night that the assault occurred.

This isn’t the first time Doe tried to sue Diddy, either. The complaint points out that a similar case was dismissed without prejudice after it was filed in 2026. However, it asserts that the refiling falls within the extended statutory window that runs through until July 29, 2027.

Her attorney, Michael F. Rubin, cited the allegations of child sex abuse and the possibility of being exposed publicly in seeking permission for the plaintiff to continue as Jane Doe. However, the filing says that her identity can be disclosed to Diddy’s defense during discovery.

Diddy’s Second Lawsuit Involving A Minor This Week