child abuse
- CrimeGunplay Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Rifle At Wife Holding Their BabyGunplay's wife had asked him to be more quiet while playing Xbox.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMichael Jackson Accusers Will Get Their Day In Court After New RulingTwo men allege a combined 11 years of abuse on the part of Jackson.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureRapper Trap Montana Arrested For Horrific Alleged Child AbuseTrap Montana reportedly told police he had "no choice" but to beat his children.By Caroline Fisher
- Life'Subway Guy' Jared Fogle Bragged About Sexually Abusing Kids In New Audio"It's just easy over there. Different ages. You just choose what you want, there's a price for it, and off you go," Fogle said about visiting Thailand to abuse children.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Releases Kid's Book & Has A Message For Her Childhood Bully"You can be out there with the haters that keep watching and spending money on my movies, and my books, and my TV shows, and my clothing line," she says.By Erika Marie
- MusicAaliyah's Uncle Suggests He Wanted To Go After R. Kelly But "Wasn't A Hardcore Criminal"Barry Hankerson introduced his young niece to Kelly and considered his actions before turning to Minister Farrakhan for prayer.By Erika Marie
- MusicKevin Gates Gets "Vulnerable" With Mike Tyson, Reveals He Was Molested As A ChildThe Lousiana rapper shared his story & stated that he's never spoken about this publicly.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoxanne Shante Cries As She Speaks About Abuse DMX EnduredShe stated that these were stories of the rapper's childhood that came from X, himself. By Erika Marie
- Pop CulturePornHub Removes Unverified Content From WebsitePornHub takes action after MasterCard and Visa investigate alleged videos of child abuse on the website. By Aron A.
- CrimePornhub Investigated By Visa & Mastercard For Sharing Child Abuse Videos: ReportThey're looking into accusations that the adult site shared content that included child abuse and non-consensual sexual violence.By Erika Marie
- GramDeb Antney Removes Teen From Home After Video Shows Girl Being Abused By ParentsThe Georgia teen's father and stepmother recorded the teen being disciplined for her alleged behavior but were faced with backlash.By Erika Marie
- SportsTrevor Ariza Denies Child Abuse AllegationsThe mother of Trevor Ariza's child is seeking a restraining order.By Alexander Cole
- RandomHasbro Recalls Trolls Doll Amid Accusations Of Grooming Children For Sexual AbuseThe company has pulled a doll from the shelves that reportedly has a button placed between it's legs.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna Claims Dream Suffered "Severe" Burns Under Rob Kardashian's CareBlac Chyna contacted DCFS about her daughter, Dream, allegedly suffering "severe" burns on separate occasions while in the care of Rob Kardashian.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDMX Has Forgiven His Mother For Physically Abusing Him As A Child: "I Love My Mama"DMX is in a new issue of GQ magazine.By Erika Marie
- SportsChiefs’ Tyreek Hill Issues Statement Regarding The NFL’s DecisionHill reacts to the results of the NFL's investigation.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNFL Announces Decision On Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Following InvestigationHill won't face suspension as NFL can't conclude that he violated Personal Conduct Policy.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTyreek Hill In Custody Battle For Newborn Twins After Child Abuse AllegationsHill's ex-fiance isn't looking to co-parent with Hill.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyreek Hill Will Not Face Charges In Child Abuse Case: ReportThe case has officially been closed.By Alexander Cole