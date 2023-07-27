Rapper Trap Montana Arrested For Horrific Alleged Child Abuse

Aspiring rapper Trap Montana, born Travis Doss, has been arrested after police found his children living under shocking conditions. Las Vegas Metro police received a call from his wife Amanda Stamper last month, alleging that he had threatened her life. She had been hiding from him, later warning police of the child abuse his six children had been subjected to. Stamper claimed that Doss was “violent towards all the children,” stating that he had abused them with “belts, extension cords, skillets, his hands and feet.” “All the children are covered with marks from their neck down,” she told police according to documents.

When law enforcement arrived to the scene, they found two young children, ages 9 and 11, locked in a cage. According to police, one of them had “two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated.” Allegedly, the rapper even told Stamper that he believed one of the children in the cage had died because he “kicked him in the head too hard.” She told officials the child had “looked dead for the last five days.”

Trap Montana Allegedly Starved And Beat His Children

An investigator claims one child, “kept saying that he was always hungry and that’s why he stole.” “‘It’s food that’s in the trash, so how is that even stealing?’” the child reportedly asked. “And he kept saying that he needed big food because he was a big boy now and that he would have to share one large fry from McDonald’s with like all six kids and just that he was never really fed and that’s why he stole,” the officer explained.

Doss was indicted on 40 charges by the Clark County grand jury for the disgusting findings. Stamper, the stepmother of the children and biological mother of a 2-year-old, was also arrested. Allegedly, she was made to work as a prostitute under Doss. She was charged with seven counts of child abuse. In a police interview, Doss stated that he “beat [one of the children] pretty bad,” claiming that he had “no choice.” The rapper and his wife have both pleaded not guilty.

[Via]