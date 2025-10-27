Sammie Finally Breaks Silence On Child Abuse Arrest

Sammie has finally addressed his recent arrest in Atlanta, for which he was charged with alleged cruelty to children and battery. In doing so, he shared a picture from his set at ONE Musicfest and wished fans a "Happy Sunday" in a video on his Instagram Story.

With the video, he alluded to the incident without going into further detail. “Happy Sunday, first and foremost. I’m gonna let God have his say, and the courts have their say, and the truth shall set you free. Love. I appreciate y’all. Thank y’all for the concerns. Love,” Sammie said.

He also responded to a post from The Shade Room, hopping in the comments section to write: “SR yall know better. Should’ve hit me & my team first for the facts opposed for click bait, yall know how I rock. Yall brought me back career wise. But I see yall pushing the agenda of negativity and that’s fine. God bless yall. I pray the apologies are as loud as the lies and offenses.”

Sammie Allegations

Fans on social media have been sharing tons of supportive messages in the comments section of his post from ONE Musicfest. "Praying for you! Give it to God and dont let the comments make you snap. We werent there and we dont know what happened. Hopefully its not what it seems," one user wrote. Another added: "Your real fans know what’s up Sammie. We got your back. Stay prayed up, you gone get through this and the truth will prevail. Just please don’t go back! Find another way to be a father without having to be in that toxic environment. You deserve better and we all want to see you succeed. Love you, hold your head up king."