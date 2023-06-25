Sammie has announced that he and his partner are expecting a baby girl. The R&B singer made the announcement in a post on Instagram, Saturday.

Sammie began by thanking his supporters. He continued: “I’m ever so grateful for the support and community (our village). God equip me as I embark on breaking generational chains and too…provide to me the tools & discipline to be a great leader, bf, father/ dad & one day husband.”

He added: “My prayer is for a Godly, healthy and loving baby. Thank you Tea’ for being who you are. Honored and happy to ‘Journee’ thru life with you.” In another post, Sammie shared footage from his daughter’s baby shower as well as a clip of her heartbeat. He also reflected on his mental health struggles and finding reasons to live.

“After my bday this year I wanted to no longer be here on this Earth,” Sammie said. “Allowing the devil to take my mind and spirit to a realm beneath Godly heights. When I returned from Vegas I found out we were with child and it gave me purpose to “Journee” on. I have reason(s) to live for.”

He added: “Wrote this song before I knew the gender of my child. It’s the closing outro to my album that’s soon to come. Thank you God for being God. To my family and friends, fans that’s kept me alive with/ or without knowing my fragile state of mind. I’m grateful. It’s entitled “Sweet Baby” (this is actual audio of the first time I heard HER heart beat).” Bobby Valentino, Luke James, and more congratulated Sammie in the comments sections of his various Instagram posts. Check out one of them above.

