A tragic incident that took place earlier this month is reportedly tied to singer Sammie’s mother. Outlets out of Florida state that 56-year-old Angila Baxter was charged with murder in connection to a shooting on January 12. Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found deceased in her crashed vehicle less than a mile from her home. Investigators claim Baxter was shooting at random and struck Collier on the road.

It was stated Collier was shot in her abdomen and emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Not even 30 minutes later, a nearby resident flagged down a police vehicle to say there was a woman sitting inside an SUV who was shooting at vehicles passing by.

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier.

OCSO Homicide Detectives have arrested Angila Baxter, 56, for Second Degree Murder w/a Firearm. Baxter was randomly shooting at vehicles on 1/12 when Nekaybaw was driving in the area & was struck. pic.twitter.com/pVFSWSPF3Y — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 20, 2023

The man told police that the woman shot hit vehicle, but he remained unharmed. Another witness quickly surfaced to tell officers that a woman in a red SUV pulled up beside them and accused them of following her. When the witness attempted to flee the scene, the woman shot at their car, as well.

Baxter was later identified by a witness who lived in the area. She was reportedly picked out during a police lineup.

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 11: Singer Sammie performs during Vibes On Vibes Tour – Atlanta at Center Stage on March 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Click Orlando reported Baxter “faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of shooting into a vehicle.” When authorities searched her home, several other firearms were located.

When questioned by police, Baxter reportedly said she fired at the vehicles because she wanted to scare them. According to her, she was being followed.

Sammie released a statement about his mother’s arrest.

“In consideration of the recent news, I would first like to express my most sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier,” Sammie wrote. “I understand the severity of the allegations, but I do not have any additional information.”

“At this time, I respectfully request privacy for not only my family, but the family of Mrs. Collier. Thank you.”

