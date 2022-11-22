A number of true crime cases have been making waves across the nation and beyond this month. Peacock’s upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries and the student murders at the University of Idaho are among them. However, it’s the tragic death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson that’s been causing a serious public outcry as of late.

The young woman was on what she thought would be the trip of a lifetime to Mexico with her friends. After arriving on October 28th, she lost her life on the 29th. Nearly a month later, Robinson’s parents, friends, and the public are all pushing for authorities to find answers.

Previously, details confirmed that Shanquella was thought to have died due to alcohol poisoning. However, her autopsy results show that it was actually a severe spinal cord injury that led to her losing her life.

Videos have been surfacing online that show the late woman taking a serious beat down from her “friends” in a hotel room. Sources say that a second unreleased video shows someone reportedly named Wenter Donovan holding her arms around Shanquella’s neck before slamming her to the ground.

As the FBI and Mexican authorities work together to solve the mystery, more details are coming to light. A police report obtained by the Charlotte Observer has now revealed that Robinson was still alive when medical personnel arrived on the scene.

The source said a second video that has not been released allegedly shows Wenter Donovan with her arms around Shanquella’s neck and then slamming her on the ground. pic.twitter.com/6IFK2ctbev — DC5⭐️ (@BLKStudentNurse) November 17, 2022

As Bossip notes, this information seems to contradict Shanquella’s death certificate that states she died within 15 minutes of her injuries.

A timeline from the police report accounts for a total of three hours that a doctor spent inside the rental property. While there, they made furious attempts to save the woman’s life.

At 2:13 PM, medical staff got a call requesting they come to the property. One hour later, Dr. Karolina Beatriz Ornelas Gutiérrez arrived at the scene. The reporting party is written as Wenter Donovan, though it remains unclear if she was the one to call 911.

Dr. Gutiérrez alleges that she found a female who had stable vitals but was unable to communicate. She made not of Robinson’s apparent dehydration, also stating she appeared to be under the influence of something. Around 4:20 PM, Donovan called for an ambulance as Shanquella had suffered a seizure.

The police report’s next time stamp comes at 4:49 PM. At that time, the doctor and another “friend” in the room began doing CPR as they could no longer detect a pulse.

Authorities arrived at 5:25 PM, where they spoke to Gutiérrez. Paramedics went on to administer “a total of 14 rounds of CPR, five doses of adrenaline, and six discharges (AED shocks) without success.”

At 5:59 PM, Shanquella Robinson was pronounced dead due to “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the investigation. RIP.

[Via] [Via]