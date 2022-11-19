The mysterious and unfortunate death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson has been taking the internet by storm. The young woman was vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico with friends last month. Just a day after arriving, staff found her dead in her hotel room. Initially, the girl’s travel mates told her parents that alcohol poisoning was the cause of her death. However, her father believes otherwise.

While chatting with TMZ, the North Carolina native’s dad, Bernard Robinson, got emotional as he spoke about the latest updates Shanquella’s family has received from the Mexican authorities. Rather than from drinking, it seems the late woman’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to her neck and spine.

25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was found dead a day after flying out on vacation to Cabo with her friends. What occurred at a Cabo villa is a mystery due to conflicting claims. After an ongoing investigation, friends are found to have lied about the cause of death. pic.twitter.com/runaiGBDHa — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 16, 2022

In recent days, a video proving this point has been making rounds online. The now-viral clip shows Shanquella naked in a hotel room as a woman aggressively beats her up.

Bernard assured the outlet that his daughter was “not the fighting type.” He also said she would never get into any sort of physical altercation. This, paired with the new video, has led him to speculate that his only child’s demise was a part of a planned attack.

The incriminating footage lines up with the Robinson family patriarch’s memories of Shanquella. She doesn’t appear to fight back during the assault. Her dad believes the entire thing was part of a “setup.” He added that “her friends back home would never have let this happen.”

While the video is undoubtedly hard for anyone to watch, it’s particularly difficult for Bernard, who is experiencing immense pain knowing that others were idly watching in the room while his daughter was attacked.

Ultimately, the Robinsons hope to see those who are responsible taken into custody accordingly and then given a life sentence in prison.

Additionally, we now know that Shanquella’s autopsy report makes no mention of alcohol. The Mexican authorities and the FBI are now working together to investigate her death as a homicide.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates. RIP.

[Via]