People all across the world are eager for the Moscow Police Department to track down the killer(s) behind the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. As the investigation surges on, new details continue to pour in from family members, authorities, and friends alike.

Earlier this weekend we found out that two of the girls, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogan (both 21) made a frantic series of calls to a contact by the name of “Jack” shortly before their murders. In total, the girls made 10 attempts to contact their friend in the minutes between 2:26 and 2:44 AM.

Arguably one of the most harrowing details of the gruesome slayings is that no one made the call to police until nine hours after. On top of that, two other roommates were home at the time of the incident but ultimately ended up unharmed.

The identity of the person who initially called 911 remains under wraps. However, reports are now confirming that one of the house’s surviving residents’ phones made the call.

At this time, police are saying that the other roommates aren’t suspects. The murders seemingly took around 3 AM, although the call to authorities didn’t come in until 11:58 AM on November 13th. The anonymous caller was seeking assistance for an unconscious person, though cops on the scene saw a horrendous bloodbath. Viral photos even show the victim’s blood seeping through to the outside of the house.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It remains unclear why the caller’s identity is being kept quiet at this time. However, local authorities continue to go back and forth about the status of safety within the community as the killer(s) are still on the loose.

Currently, detectives are searching for a surveillance video from 3 to 6 AM on Sunday, November 13th. They’ve been in contact with nearby businesses and homeowners to request their help.

Some of the victims are said to have put up a strong fight due to the defensive wounds that were made note of during their autopsies. From the earliest headlines, police have been describing the incident as a “targeted” one.

The victims were found on the second and third floors of their home. The first floor is where the surviving roommates were sleeping. It is mostly considered a basement. This could explain why they did not hear anything. #IdahoStudents pic.twitter.com/S3cUdy8gaF — Rose (@901Lulu) November 19, 2022

RIP.

