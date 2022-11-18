The latest update to come from last weekend’s brutal murders at the University of Idaho reveals that one of the victims – 20-year-old Xana Kernodle – is said to have viciously fought back against her attacker in the moments leading up to her tragic death.

The slaying actually previously took place on November 13th. However, it wasn’t until Thursday (November 17) that TMZ and other outlets began reporting on the situation. Two other people were home during the incident. Surprisingly, no one made contact with 911 until several hours after the four murders.

Update on the murders of 4 University of Idaho students: they were killed with an edged weapon, no weapons have been found, no one is in custody – police believe it was an isolated, targeted attack. pic.twitter.com/rajF2MkepO — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) November 15, 2022

Initial reports made it known to the public that cops are searching for a Rambo-style knife. At this time, police have reason to believe that the attack was targeted. Meanwhile, the suspect currently remains at large.

As the families of Xana, her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin (20), and other roommates Madison Mogen (21) and Kaylee Gonvalves (21) continue to mourn, autopsy results have been rolling in, giving them more closure regarding the killing.

According to Xana’s father, Jeffrey Kernodle, her autopsy report makes note of plenty of bruising. This undoubtedly indicates a furious battle to save her own life in the midst of the attack. He noted that his daughter was a “tough kid” who had the ability to succeed at “whatever she wanted to do.”

Kernodle told the press that he heard from his daughter in the hours leading up to the attack. He noted that everything seemed fine. According to him, a code is necessary to enter the residence’s front door. Kernodle speculated that the killer was aware of this and opted to use a sliding door at the back.

A friend of the late students mentioned that a number of people were aware of the security code.

Since the horrifying story has gone viral across social media, chilling photos of the crime scene have been surfacing. One simply shows the exterior of the home where the murder took place. Blood is seen leaking from the inside through to the out, proving just how brutal the butchering was.

Picture from Fox/TMZ on the outside of that horrific scene house in Idaho.. If that is blood (looks like) Leaking Outside of the house thru the floor/wall.. My God, what happened in that place. This is fkn Horrific. https://t.co/9J42RKXIfj pic.twitter.com/QWf8MJ2WMe — Chris Baldassano (@Baldassano) November 18, 2022

