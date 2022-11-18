University of Idaho
- Pop CultureUniversity Of Idaho Murder House To Be Demolished This Semester: ReportWhile the gruesome crime scene is being destroyed, the school is planning a memorial dedicated to the four slain students on its Moscow campus.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger Update: Alleged Killer Seen Throwing Trash In Neighbour's Bins Before ArrestThe affidavit connected to the 28-year-old's arrest was revealed earlier this week. The harrowing details inside have shocked many.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger Pulled Over Twice Shortly Before ArrestMoscow Police Chief James Fry has said his team is confident their suspect is guilty of the four murders.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger's Family Speaks Out Following Alleged Killers ArrestThe accused murderer's attorney says he likely won't fight extradition back to Idaho.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger, Alleged Idaho Killer, Described As "Quiet But Intense" By Fellow Students"He sort of creeped people out because he stared and didn’t talk much," B.K. Norton wrote in an email to the "New York Times."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger Named As Idaho Murder Suspect, Moscow Police Provide Further Updates: WatchThe 28-year-old was arrested outside Scranton this morning and will be extradited to Idaho on a warrant for first-degree murder.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureU Of Idaho Stabbings: Suspect Reportedly In Custody After FBI Pennsylvania ArrestThe Moscow Police Department is organizing a news conference for Friday afternoon at 4 PM ET.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIdaho Student Murders: Professor Sues TikToker Accusing Her Of Planning SlayingsOne of the victim's fathers remains hopeful that police will piece the case together soon.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureU Of Idaho Murder Investigation Leads Police To Eugene, Oregon To Search VehicleAuthorities received a call this past weekend regarding a person sleeping inside a white Hyundai Elantra – a vehicle they've previously discussed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIdaho University Slayings: New Video Raises Suspicion Around Man Named "Adam"Other videos captured around the time and location of the crime seemingly include screaming in the background.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureU Of Idaho Murders: Victim's Dad Says "Means Of Death Don't Match" In Brutal SlayingsKaylee Goncalves' father, Steven, opened up about his tragic loss during a recent interview.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIdaho Stabbings: Detectives Say Evidence Hunt Has Been "Very Successful" As Videos Pour InAt this time, no known suspects have been publicly identified.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIdaho Student Murders: 911 Call Was Made From Surviving Roommate's CellMore details continue to pour in regarding the mysterious killings of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureUniversity Of Idaho Slaying: 2 Victims Made Frantic Calls To A Friend Shortly Before MurdersKaylee Goncalvez and Madison Mogan called someone named Jack ten times altogether before they were tragically killed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureUniversity Of Idaho Butchering Victim Violently Struggled With Attacker Before Her DeathFour young students were brutally slain in an attack that took place last Sunday (November 13).By Hayley Hynes