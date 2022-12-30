Some were certain that 2022 would end without any answers regarding the tragic University of Idaho stabbings. However, they were proven wrong on Friday (December 30), as a suspect has finally been taken into custody regarding the tragic slayings. According to CNN, the FBI made an arrest hours ago, and the Moscow Police Department is preparing for a news conference later this afternoon.

The new reports say that authorities tracked down the person of interest in northeastern Pennsylvania. Descriptions say he’s a man in his 20s, though no other information about potential motives or relations to the victims has been made public at this time.

BREAKING: A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of four college students in Idaho. https://t.co/7jzDPffXDP pic.twitter.com/pgHDkN8YlT — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) December 30, 2022

The arrest follows yesterday’s (December 29) update from police, who say they’ve had upwards of 20,000 tips sent their way. These came in the form of 9,025 emails, 4,575 phone calls, and 6,050 digital media submissions. Additionally, they conducted upwards of 300 interviews regarding their investigations.

21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen may have been sleeping during the attack. However, previous reports reveal that they made several calls to an ex-boyfriend, Jack, around the time of the murders. The two other victims, Xana Kernodle and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were in her room.

The shocking stabbings are the first of its kind to rock the small college down in seven years.

Man Arrested in Scranton for gruesome stabbing death of four Idaho students in November. Press conference 1 PM. Today. pic.twitter.com/9VhMqksYdn — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 30, 2022

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content. Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip,” a recent update from authorities said.

The off-campus residence where the victims live remains an active crime scene, although cleaners will visit. Moscow Police have worked with property management services to get rid of “potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence.”

