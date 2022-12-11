The world continues to wait for more answers regarding the tragic slayings of four University of Idaho students last month. Surprisingly, the killer remains at large several weeks later. However, police are slowly but surely providing more updates to the general public as they work towards solving the mystery.

As TMZ reports, authorities have made it known that they’ll be increasing campus security ahead of the school’s upcoming graduation. Moscow PD Chief James Fry specifically told the outlet that he’s been beefing up the number of officers patrolling while families celebrate their special day.

During a Saturday (December 10) news conference, Fry made sure to warn everyone to stay vigilant. Additionally, he spoke about moving in groups and regularly keeping in contact with loved ones.

The murder investigation has gone unsolved for nearly a month now. It was November 13th when Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were victims of a deathly stabbing at their off-campus housing. Another resident, Xana Kernodle, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, unfortunately met the same fate.

Police have consistently been saying the weapon was a combat-style knife. Any suspect identities remain unknown, though names of those with clearance are making rounds. Among them are two surviving roommates who reportedly slept through the attacks.

Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend, Jack, is not a person of interest. According to previous reports, she and Madison made a total of 10 frantic calls to Kaylee’s former partner not long before they lost their lives.

Countless tips about the same student’s stalker made their way to the FBI as well, though those were unsuccessful in getting answers.

The most recent update regarding the investigation says that currently, police are hoping to speak with the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle was seen near the murder scene on that fateful night.

It remains unclear if the occupants are thought to be potential suspects or witnesses.

Do I have the right spot to where the Hyundai would have been parked? AND Isn’t this where an article of clothing was found by detectives early on? #moscowidaho #moscowhomicide #Idaho4 #IdahoStudents #idahohomicides pic.twitter.com/DUhBEfEORY — MearaOnTheWall (@CrimeDeLaCreme8) December 8, 2022

Earlier this month, one of the victim’s fathers spoke out with an interesting statement about the “means of death” not matching between his daughter and her late friend. Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more news updates.

