Some are starting to believe that last month’s shocking murder investigation at the University of Idaho has gone cold. However, new updates continue to surface as police search for answers regarding the mysterious deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Over the weekend, several videos circulating online made headlines as suspicion began to build around an unknown man named Adam. In a new video, two of the victims walk through downtown Moscow. As they make their way down the street, they gossip about telling the man “everything.” Strolling with them is a male figure previously seen in another video of the girls at a food truck.

According to TMZ, Adam is now known to be a local bartender. He has no involvement in the investigation in any way at this time.

While that lead was a dead end, authorities have thankfully been led to another clue – located all the way in Eugene, Oregon. In the city that’s nearly 500 miles away, a white Hyundai Elantra has been found. Additionally, there was a person sleeping inside of it.

The local police department received a call over the weekend about the vehicle. Officers promptly responded to the scene and made contact with the individual inside. Afterward, no further report was made.

One thing to note on the video of the white Hyundai Elantra “being found” in Eugene, Oregon is it’s on the way from Moscow, ID to Portland to San Francisco.



A route Inan Harsh took this past weekend as he chronicled on his Tik Tok.



Eugene is on the way. #MoscowMurders #Idaho4 pic.twitter.com/LOXujWgGrb — detective marky mark (@markkberger) December 19, 2022

Oregon cops are in contact with those in Moscow regarding the vehicle, which was brought up previously in press conferences. After scoping out various surveillance footage, Idaho police told the public that they were searching for a car of the same make and model.

Currently, they’re working to see if there’s any connection between the Hyundai and their ongoing murder investigation.

In other recent updates, a police officer’s body cam video captured on the same night of the slayings appears to include a chilling scream in the background. Check that out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates. RIP.

