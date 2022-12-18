Just over a month ago, a tragedy unlike any other struck the community of Moscow, Idaho. At the time, four students were victims of a stabbing in their off-campus residence. Unfortunately for the loved ones of the deceased, as well as concerned locals, the brutal murders remain unsolved. However, on Sunday (December 18), TMZ came through with some updates on the investigation.

Earlier this month police confirmed that they would be upping campus security at the local university ahead of graduation. They had no further information to provide the public then. Still, they did advise everyone to stay alert and travel in large groups. At this time, any potential suspect’s identities are not publicly known. Now, though, new video footage is drawing attention to an unknown man named Adam.

Two of the victims – Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen – spent their last night alive walking with a mysterious male throughout the city’s downtown. Only photo stills of the video are available at this time to protect the investigation. Their outfits are the same as the ones worn in a previously circulating video in which they get a bite at a food truck, just hours before losing their lives.

The unknown man appears in that same clip. He was “later cleared by police as a suspect in the slayings,” TMZ notes. In the newer footage, one of the girls asks her friend, “Maddie, what did you say to Adam?” The second voice, presumed to be Mogen, then says, “Like, I told Adam everything.”

It remains unclear if Adam is someone who police are talking to this point. A Facebook group dedicated to solving the Idaho investigation submitted the related evidence to investigators and is currently awaiting any updates.

Other interesting videos appearing in connection to the case include body cam footage from a police officer. The policeman spoke with three people seemingly partaking in underage drinking. The incident took place near the crime scene and around the time of the murders.

Some believe they can hear a scream in the background of the clip. Others, though, argue that it’s just the sound of tires screeching. Another report from the Daily Mail specifically states that the audio seemingly contains a scream picked up on a police mic around 3:12 AM.

Presently, the assailant(s) of the four University of Idaho students remains at large. The murder weapon is also missing, though authorities believe it to be a combat knife.

Read more about other recent updates in the ongoing investigation here. RIP.

