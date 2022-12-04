Several weeks have gone by since four horrendous murders took place at the University of Idaho in November. Unfortunately, the victim’s families (and countless others touched by the emotional case all over the world) remain without answers as we move into December.

Past reports revealed that at least a few of the four students who lost their lives had defensive wounds. Additionally, we later found out that two of the girls – Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogan – made a series of frantic calls to someone named Jack around the time of the attack.

The Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and University of Idaho addressed news media on Wednesday for the first time since the mass stabbings. (Angela Palermo/Idaho StatesmanTribune News Service via Getty Images)

We now know that Jack is Kaylee’s ex. Police have made it clear that he’s not a suspect. At this time, no suspects have been officially named regarding the stabbings. However, police did note last week that their evidence hunt has been “very successful.”

The latest update on the Moscow murders came from TMZ on Sunday (December 4). Goncalves’ father, Steven, appeared on Lawrence Jones Cross Country, at which time he provided some interesting information regarding his daughter and Mogan’s killings.

“I’ll cut to the chase. Their means of death don’t match,” he stated. While he failed to provide any specific details, the mourning parent did add, “Their points of damage don’t match.”

Authorities have said that Kaylee and Madison were sleeping in the same bed when they were attacked. Paired with the new detail we have from the former’s father, it sounds as though their stabbings were somehow different in nature.

As CNN notes, it’s not entirely surprising that police have kept what they do know under wraps so far. “What police have been reluctant to do in this case is to say they have a suspect, even though they have had suspects who have risen and fallen in various levels of importance, because that’s the nature of the beast,” the outlet’s chief law enforcement analyst, John Miller said.

“Police having no suspects is factually incorrect. Police have had a number of suspects they’ve looked at, but they have no suspect they’re willing to name. You don’t name them unless you have a purpose for that. That’s not unusual.”

Currently, local officers are working alongside Idaho State Police and the FBI to solve the shocking crime. Check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

RIP.

