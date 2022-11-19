The brutal killing of four University of Idaho students earlier this month has left the world in total shock. Currently, police continue to investigate the crime. At the same time, the families of the young adults who were victims of the killing have been speaking out, some of them sharing harrowing details about what happened on that fateful night.

Earlier this week, the father of 20-year-old Xana Kernodle shared that her autopsy uncovered bruising that would be consistent with an aggressive battle to save her own life. Though she ultimately lost, Jeffrey Kernodle made it known that his daughter was a “tough kid” who could succeed at “whatever she wanted to.”

why is nobody talking about how a literal serial killer on the loose? these 4 university of idaho students were all stabbed to death & there is no current suspect???? pic.twitter.com/6ualRai9WZ — stars hollow resident (@kateaustcn) November 17, 2022

Elsewhere in the news, the sister of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalvez spoke to Inside Edition on Friday (November 18). During their chat, Alivea shared that her sibling placed a total of six calls to a contact named “Jack” between 2:26 AM and 2:24 AM.

Interestingly, another victim, 21-year-old Madison Mogan also attempted to call Jack. She rang his number three times, and reports claim that Kaylee gave it one final shot afterward. Unfortunately, he never answered.

Friday also saw new details arrive from the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Coroner. We now know that all four victims were stabbed several times as they awoke from their sleep. Some of them obtained defensive wounds, though none were sexually assaulted.

As you may have already heard, two other roommates were present in the home at the time of the killing. At this time, police do not believe they participated in the butchering.

They were able to escape the house unharmed, though they failed to call 911. Currently, the identity of the person who did contact police – nine hours after the murders – remains anonymous.

It’s believed that the incident was targeted, though the motive is unclear. A combat, Rambo-style knife is the weapon police are currently hunting for. Authorities continue to search as they piece together the tragedy.

Investigators collected the contents of trash cans close to the home as part of the search for the ‘edged weapon’ they believe was used in the killings. The trash was taken to a garbage depot where hazmat-suited cops sifted through garbage bags #UniversityofIdaho Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/s3HiW6lX9y — Simply_Stranger (@AngelsBokenHalo) November 18, 2022

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the University of Idaho investigation. RIP.

