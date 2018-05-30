slaying
- Pop CultureUniversity Of Idaho Slaying: 2 Victims Made Frantic Calls To A Friend Shortly Before MurdersKaylee Goncalvez and Madison Mogan called someone named Jack ten times altogether before they were tragically killed.By Hayley Hynes
- SocietyWhitey Bulger, Mobster Who Inspired "The Departed" Likely Clipped For "Snitching"Whitey Bulger was bludgeoned to death in his jail cell on Tuesday.By Devin Ch
- Society16-Year Old High Schooler Danyna Gibson Stabbed To Death Over Love TriangleDanyna Gibson was slain by her classmate, reportedly over a competing love interest.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Roasts The Kardashians, Nick Jonas & More At MTV Movie AwardsWatch Tiffany Haddish's hilarious opening monologue at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsEx-Wife Of Slain NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Hit With $20 Million BondSherra Wright is charged with concocting and executing the murder of her ex-husband.By Devin Ch