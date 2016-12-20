idaho
- Pop CultureAlleged Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Previously Posted Chilling Raps On SoundCloud: ReportThe accused murderer refers to himself as the "devil" and vents about being bullied in the alleged uploads.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIdaho Student Killer Remains At Large, Police Increase Campus Presence For GradAuthorities are currently working to locate the occupants of a white 2011 - 2013 Hyundai Elantra. It's believed they're either a potential suspect or witness in the brutal murders.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeIdaho School Shooting: Sixth-Grade Girl Injures 2 Students, 1 TeacherAll three victims will reportedly survive their injuries.By Erika Marie
- SportsIdaho Officer Mocks LeBron James On TikTok, Gets $200K In DonationsNate Silvester was reportedly suspended after criticizing LeBron James on TikTok.By Alexander Cole
- RandomEx-Porn Star Sentenced To 10 Years For Murder-For-Hire PlotEx-porn star, Katrina L. Danforth was sentenced to ten years for plotting to kill the father of one of her children. By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsCannabis Sales At Oregon-Idaho Border Jump 420% Above AverageThe weed industry is a lucrative one.By Aron A.
- SocietyElementary School Teachers In Idaho Dressed As Trump’s Border Wall For HalloweenThe costumes of Idaho elementary school staff were deemed “clearly insensitive and inappropriate.”By hnhh
- MusicKanye West, Kim Kardashian & Kids Relax At Luxurious Cabin In IdahoKim & Kanye opted for a nature getaway. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWatch Kim Kardashian West Own Her First Wakesurfing RideWatch Mrs. West ride those waves.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Wayne Ends Concert Early After Dodging Projectile Beverage"Goon Squad, assemmmmmmmble!!!!" By Mitch Findlay
- ViralIdaho Man Loses 7 Teeth After His Vape Explodes In His FaceThis guy literally almost lost his face while vaping. By Angus Walker
- LifeNo Jail Time For White High Schooler Who Sexually Assaulted Black Mentally Challenged Teammate With Coat HangerOne of the Idaho high school football players who sexually assaulted a black, mentally challenged teammate with a coat hanger was sentenced to 300 hours of community service and 2 to 3 years probation. No jail time. By Angus Walker