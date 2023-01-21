True crime fanatics are still desperately waiting for answers regarding last year’s University of Idaho stabbings. Now that Bryan Kohberger is in police custody, he’s waiving his right to a speedy trial. This means it will be some time until further details officially come out due to a gag order.

Internet sleuths have been obsessing over the investigation. Thousands of people uncovering hints and clues online promptly sent them to the police. Since the accused killer’s identity was shared with the public, they’ve turned their efforts to digging up as much history on the 28-year-old as possible.

In this handout provided by Monroe County Correctional Facility, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested on December 30, 2022 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger has been accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – in an off-campus house on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images)

At this time, Kohberger has unofficial connections to a number of different social media profiles. There’s a Facebook account that was actively participating in a group of users attempting to solve the gruesome Moscow quadruple murder. A Spotify account with concerning playlists on which he was apparently following some of his victims is also making rounds.

As it turns out, the criminology major didn’t just enjoy listening to music. He also created and uploaded some of his own on SoundCloud. Earlier this month, the New York Post uncovered a profile on the website believed to belong to the alleged murderer. Its username is “Exarr,” and 11 years ago they posted an original song called “Rise up instrumental – test.”

“You are not my equal / You are evil but I’m devil,” the man believed to be Kohberger raps on the track. “End your life you get no sequel / Leave your loved ones crying like some seagulls,” he later adds. The chilling release ends with “Don’t f*ck with us / You underestimate.”

The same username from SoundCloud appears on Kohberger’s accounts on other online forums. It’s possible that this may later appear in court as evidence. However, the trial isn’t due to begin until this summer.

Check out the video below for more recent updates on Bryan Kohberger and the University of Idaho murders. RIP.

[Via]