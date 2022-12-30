bryan kohberger
- Pop CultureAlleged Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Previously Posted Chilling Raps On SoundCloud: ReportThe accused murderer refers to himself as the "devil" and vents about being bullied in the alleged uploads.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger's "Serial Killer Traits" Discussed By Notorious BTK MurdererDennis Rader, who gave himself the moniker "Blind, Torture, Kill" spoke with TMZ via email about the Idaho tragedy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger Update: Alleged Killer Seen Throwing Trash In Neighbour's Bins Before ArrestThe affidavit connected to the 28-year-old's arrest was revealed earlier this week. The harrowing details inside have shocked many.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger Pulled Over Twice Shortly Before ArrestMoscow Police Chief James Fry has said his team is confident their suspect is guilty of the four murders.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger's Family Speaks Out Following Alleged Killers ArrestThe accused murderer's attorney says he likely won't fight extradition back to Idaho.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger, Alleged Idaho Killer, Described As "Quiet But Intense" By Fellow Students"He sort of creeped people out because he stared and didn’t talk much," B.K. Norton wrote in an email to the "New York Times."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBryan Kohberger Named As Idaho Murder Suspect, Moscow Police Provide Further Updates: WatchThe 28-year-old was arrested outside Scranton this morning and will be extradited to Idaho on a warrant for first-degree murder.By Hayley Hynes