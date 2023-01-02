If all goes as planned, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger will be extradited back to Idaho in the near future. The Ph.D. student, accused of killing four University Idaho Students near the end of 2022, is unlikely to fight the process, according to his attorney.

Additionally, extradition lawyer James LaBar tells the media that his client was pulled over twice before his actual arrest last Friday (December 30). During a chat with NBC, he explained that the incidents happened during a road trip with his father. They were travelling from Seattle to Pennsylvania over the holidays.

Dr. Baden makes a good point: if they had the DNA while he was still in Idaho, they would have arrested him there. But they followed him all the way back to PA, so there’s something more to it. #bryankohberger #idaho4, #dna #baden #foxnews pic.twitter.com/vOva1gQsiQ — Lindsey (@LinzoavaBush) January 2, 2023

Both traffic stops were in the state of Indiana, though LaBar is unsure if they were given any tickets. “I just know they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for following too closely to a car in front of them.”

Kohberger has reportedly been getting updates about the allegations brought against him. At this time, it seems his plan remains to waive his extradition rights, and plead not guilty.

While the criminology student maintains his innocence, Moscow Police Chief James Fry is confident they’ve found the killer. During a press conference last week, he gave as many answers as possible. However, it was frequently noted that many details must remain under wraps due to legal logistics.

UPDATE from Pennsylvania-



01/02-



This is the jail where Bryan Kohberger is being held.



-The procedural hearing for extradition will take place at 3:30– I’ll be in court.



-A prison guard told me he’s been on the ground, facing the wall, not talking.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/ySUN6NR576 — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) January 2, 2023

He was able to verify is that Kohberger likely acted alone during the slayings. Also, the murder weapon has not yet been found. At this time, Fry believes the community of Moscow is safe, though he encourages residents to remain vigilant.

The alleged killer’s extradition hearing is scheduled for this week. Once he’s been securely returned to Idaho, authorities will share information such as the tips that led them to follow Kohberger, as well as any prior relationship he had with his victims.

Read more about last week’s informative press conference here. RIP.

[Via]