There were several weeks without any updates in the gruesome University of Idaho murders last November. Now, information is once again coming en masse. Following the arrest of Bryan Kohberger on Friday (December 30), authorities have asked the public to continue sending in any information they may have about the suspect.

For the most part, many accounts from fellow students paint the accused killer as awkward but intense. He studied criminology at DeSales University and was working towards a Ph.D. in the same subject at Washington State University. The school is located just a few miles from Moscow, Idaho.

In response to the very public scrutiny of Kohberger, his family has sent out a press release. “First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel. We pray each day for them,” the statement obtained by TMZ reads.

“[We’ll] continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.”

They add, “We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

Authorities began tracking #BryanKohberger as he drove across the country around Christmas and continued surveilling him for several days before finally arresting him Friday, sources tell CNN. #IdahoFour pic.twitter.com/GaAssQwPkd — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) December 31, 2022

During their initial press conference last week, Moscow Police were open with the public. They shared that it may take some time before all the facts in this case can become public knowledge.

Much of the investigation was kept under wraps. This allowed the FBI and local cops to operate under the radar and maintain integrity. Now, they’re waiting for Kohberger to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, back to Idaho. At that time, more information will come out.

This can sometimes be a lengthy process. However, the accused killer’s attorney tells TMZ that his client is unlikely to fight extradition. This means that he would return to Latah County within the coming days and enter a plea.

Jason LaBar also says that Kohberger has neither admitted nor denied his charges. However, his client does feel as though he’ll be exonerated, suggesting he believes he’s innocent.

The victims of the Moscow Idaho murders pic.twitter.com/0epp7BLLuZ — Teddigrl870 (@teddigrl870) December 30, 2022

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the investigation. RIP.

[Via] [Via]