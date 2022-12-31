In wake of Bryan Kohberg’s identity finally coming to light, more information about the alleged University of Idaho killer is circulating. Following Friday’s (December 30) arrest, the former Ph.D. student’s classmates have been speaking out about their experiences with him.

As TMZ reports, the 28-year-old reportedly had a more “animated” attitude in class after carrying out the heinous murders. He was studying criminology in a graduate program at Washington State University. Previously, he earned a degree in criminal justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania.

Speaking with the New York Times, fellow student B.K. Norton told the outlet that he “quickly noticed some red flags” in the time after the killings that weren’t as obvious earlier in the semester. “[Bryan] seemed more upbeat and willing to carry a conversation,” they recalled.

In their email, they additionally stated that Kohberger’s interests were leaning heavily toward forensic psychology. His demeanour is “quiet, but intense,” and apparently makes those around him uncomfortable. It’s also been said that he made remarks about being obviously anti-LGBTQ.

“He sort of creeped people out because he stared and didn’t talk much, but when he did it was very intelligent and he needed everyone to know he was smart,” Norton’s character statement claims.

The public defender in Monroe County, PA says Bryan Kohberger is “eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

Says Kohberger intends to waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idaho. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 31, 2022

At this time, many details regarding the deaths of Xana, Ethan, Kaylee, and Madison remain unknown. The Moscow Police Department hosted a press conference yesterday, at which time they answered questions in as much detail as possible.

Presently, Kohberger remains in Pennsylvania where he was arrested. The plan is to extradite him back to Idaho, where further proceedings can piece together the gruesome story.

Authorities have asked the public to continue to submit tips, even with the suspect charged and in custody. They’re looking for any piece of information that can bring justice to the victim’s families.

Read what the Moscow PD had to say on Friday here. RIP.

