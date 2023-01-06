Now that he’s back in Idaho and has attended his first hearing, more details regarding the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger are coming out. Needless to say, they’re as chilling as many anticipated. However, authorities still aren’t able to paint a full picture for the public.

At the end of 2022, the criminology student was apprehended by the FBI in Pennsylvania. At this time, he’s the only known suspect in the murder of four young University of Idaho students.

In this handout provided by Monroe County Correctional Facility, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested on December 30, 2022 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger has been accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – in an off-campus house on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images)

As we previously reported, Kohberger and his father drove home from Idaho to Washington for the holidays. During their trip, the duo was stopped twice by Indiana state police. At this time, it’s believed these were planned pullovers to obtain more information on the suspect without spooking him.

According to CNN, authorities also kept watch over their target when he arrived at his parent’s house. A law enforcement source tells the outlet that investigators witnessed as he “cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch.”

The team assigned to Kohberger was tasked with keeping an eye on him until a warrant was obtained. Additionally, they had to gather an item that could be used to collect a DNA sample.

Officers saw the suspect numerous times outside in Pennsylvania, often wearing surgical gloves. At one point, he headed outside around 4 AM and put trash bags in his neighbours’ bins. They then collected garbage from both the family home and Kohberger’s backup spot and sent it off to the Idaho State Lab.

Last Friday (December 30), a local SWAT team moved in on the family home. Both the door and windows were broken down in what’s known as a “dynamic entry” that’s typically only used with “high-risk” suspects.

After a long trip across the country via plane, Kohberger appeared in Idaho court yesterday (January 5). The previous night, he was booked into the Latah County jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

He is facing the death penalty, which some of the victim’s parents have already said they support.

Kaylee Goncalves' parents say they support the death penalty for accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

“If you want to play God’s role, you’re going to have to go answer to him.” pic.twitter.com/G3bMJp56Oh — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2023

Read the latest updates on Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit here, and check back later for more updates. RIP.

