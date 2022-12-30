One chapter of the horrendous University of Idaho murders is coming to an end. However, that only means the beginning of another. A month and a half after the deaths of Kaylee, Xana, Madison, and Ethan, an arrest has finally been made in connection to the case. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is said to be the alleged killer.

The news came on Friday (December 30) morning. Hours ago, the FBI made an arrest outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Moscow Police Department issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder. They shared during a press conference today that plans are in place to extradite the apparent criminal back to Idaho.

As TMZ notes, Kohberger is currently a Ph.D. student at Washington State University. He’s studying criminal justice and criminology at the school located just nine miles west of the small town where the murders took place.

Authorities reportedly found out that he has a white Hyundai Elantra – a car which they’ve previously been on the hunt for. Some are saying that his DNA was present at the scene of the crime.

Kohberger’s vehicle was taken earlier today, and cops are subsequently searching his place. The residence is also conveniently roughly nine miles from Moscow.

Video from Bryan Kohberger’s apartment complex in Pullman, Washington where he was a student. Investigators have been going in and out of the apartment. It is just about 10 miles away from where the murders happened in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/GdRSAN2vCg — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 30, 2022

Thus far, much of the online commentary has been about the reported criminal’s “blank stare” during his police bust. At the time, he’s also said to have asked cops in anyone else was brought into custody in their investigation.

During a press conference that began broadcasting at 1 PM PT, several local authorities involved with the case gave updates. However, each of them said that it will still be some time before all the information they have can come out.

Additionally, police said that they’re still open to receiving tips regarding the stabbings – particularly any that involve Kohberger specifically. Watch the full video below, and check back later for any updates on the arrest.

