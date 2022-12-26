It’s been some time since there were any significant updates on the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. Currently, police continue to quietly search for clues while the rest of the world eagerly awaits answers. In the weeks since the tragedy, several true crime buffs have taken to platforms like TikTok to play detective and try their hand and solving the crime. While some have undeniably provided helpful information, others are now facing lawsuits due to their accusations.

As Complex reports, Rebecca Scofield filed a lawsuit last Wednesday (December 21) in Idaho District Court. The history department chair named TikTok user Ashley Guillard, who boasts a following of 100K+ on the app, in her documents. Specifically, the educator is unhappy that she’s facing accusations of orchestrating the local slayings solely from tarot card readings.

The lawsuit appears to be the latest example of "dangerous" speculation surrounding the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho. — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 24, 2022

Those following the investigation know that police aren’t sharing the names of suspects. Somehow, though, the social media user channelled a message pointing her toward the school employee.

“Professor Scofield has never met Guillard,” her lawsuit declares. “She does not know her. She does not know why Guillard picked her to repeatedly falsely accuse of ordering the tragic murders and being involved with one of the victims. Professor Scofield does know that she has been harmed by the false TikToks and false statements.”

The tarot reader has been posting defamatory videos for over a month, starting on November 24th. At the time, a video went out stating that the instructor “had been involved in a relationship with one of the murdered students, K.G. [Kaylee Goncalves].”

Scofield is expressing concern that Guillard’s “false statements may motivate someone to cause harm to her or her family members.” Additionally, she notes the “significant emotional distress and damage” she’s facing in the wake of these claims.

Though the police haven’t been speaking with the media lately, one of the victim’s fathers gave a recent optimistic update. Some have been speculating that the tragic murder investigation has gone cold, but according to Ben Mogen, authorities are working with biological and visual evidence.

“From the very beginning, I’ve known that people don’t get away with these things these days. There’s too many things that you can get caught up on, like DNA and videos everywhere. This isn’t something that people get away with, that goes unsolved,” he said.

Read more recent updates on the University of Idaho killings here. RIP.

