The initial arrest affidavit for Bryan Kohberger came out last week. Since then, the public has been reeling for more answers. Within the lengthy document, police revealed some of the evidence that led them to suspect the 28-year-old of four gruesome murders, as well as further detail into what may have happened in Moscow, Idaho on that fateful night.

The alleged murderer is due back in court this coming Thursday (January 12). He’s pleading not guilty and seems to be in complete denial about committing any crimes. However, police say they obtained his DNA from a knife sheath left at the scene of the crime. On top of that, a surviving roommate actually saw Kohberger in the house that morning.

The affidavit doesn’t say that she was able to identify him. Still, she did note he was 5’10” or taller and had bushy eyebrows. Additionally, a mask covered both his nose and mouth, and he wore all black.

Much is still to be learned about the tragic deaths of four University of Idaho students. Many continue to speculate – including an infamous serial killer by the name of Dennis Rader. Best known as the BTK (short for Blind, Torture, Kill) murderer, he tells TMZ he undoubtedly sees similarities between his crimes and Kohberger’s allegations.

Speaking via email, the prisoner tells the outlet that he thinks the Ph.D. student stalked the home of his victims, “much like [he] did.” He also noted the younger man’s “dark mind” to which he obviously relates.

If you’re not familiar, BTK’s major crime took place in 1974. At the time, he murdered the Otero family in Kansas. “Murder four, much like the Oteros, up close and personal stabbed,” his email says. However, Rader took things one step further by also asphyxiating his victims after tying them up in their Wichita residence.

Another similarity is the DNA both men left at the crime scene. The serial killer’s semen was on one body. However, police couldn’t link him until years later when DNA technology became further advanced. As we mentioned earlier, the seemingly forgotten sheath seems to be Kohberger’s downfall in the investigation.

Finally, BTK thinks the alleged Idaho terror “may have killed by fantasy homicide,” – something he also did. At this time, Moscow police haven’t disclosed a motive for the crimes due to a recent gag order.

It was previously speculated that Kohberger actually attempted to contact Rader himself, though the prisoner was able to dispute those rumours. However, he does think the recently arrested suspect studied his crimes. Presently, he’s serving a whopping 10 life terms in prison.

