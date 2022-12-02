The world is desperately awaiting answers regarding the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Unfortunately, the FBI doesn’t have them just yet. This has left the late woman’s family struggling to come to terms with her sudden and brutal killing.

At the end of October, the businesswoman took a trip to Cabo with a group of acquaintances. One day after arriving in paradise, she tragically died. Though initial reports claimed alcohol poisoning led her to her demise, it was actually a spinal cord injury and atlas luxation that resulted in her death.

I hope we look for the people who killed Shanquella Robinson with the same energy we used to search for Brian Laundrie. #JusticeForShanquellaRobinson pic.twitter.com/T2IbDyu1zo — Shamrock (@Shamara_S) November 27, 2022

In the weeks since, video footage showing a vicious attack that took place at their accommodations has been making rounds online. It remains unclear who the woman beating Robinson up is, though we do know that she was naked and didn’t fight back.

Following a string of positive updates near the end of last month, things have gone relatively quiet again. It was last reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect, who remains unidentified but is definitely one of the six other people on the vacation with Shanquella.

It sounds as though Mexican prosecutors have been hoping to extradite their person of interest to further pursue the investigation. According to Robinson’s mother, Salamondra, though, even she hasn’t heard any updates regarding her own daughter’s death.

TONIGHT AT 11: The latest on the death of #ShanquellaRobinson — Now that Mexican authorities say they're investigating her death as a killing, what next?



Hear from her mom about today's development only on @WBTV_News #Charlotte #Mexico pic.twitter.com/ZEaC83mPMi — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) November 18, 2022

“I’m just trying to wait for somebody to be arrested. The FBI is not telling anything,” she told the Independent in a Thursday (December 1) interview.

Speaking on her interactions with Shanquella’s friends when they returned from the vacation, Mrs. Robinson said that many of them stopped showing up after the autopsy report came back. “I couldn’t confront them really. They were gone,” she said.

“I did talk to police. I didn’t talk to the other ones [again] because I didn’t see them anymore. They came [to our home] before the autopsy came,” she added.

Both Salamondra and her husband Bernard remain heartbroken over the death of their only child. Read what the Robinson family patriarch had to say about his tragic loss here, and check back later for any updates on the investigation.

RIP Shanquella Robinson.

