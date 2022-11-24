Details regarding the case of Shanquella Robinson are still developing. On Wednesday (November 23), Mexican prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the death of the American woman. The name of the alleged suspect has not been revealed. However, local prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya noted that the suspect was a friend of the victim.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide,” Anaya reportedly shared. Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

The mother of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old woman who was found dead in Mexico, said Black social media users are to thank for amplifying her daughter’s case https://t.co/FUYNBqKbHq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2022

Shanquella was initially thought to have died from food poisoning. But the death certificate revealed the cause of death was a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” Reports say Shanquella might have been alive for several hours after her spinal injury before being pronounced dead. Video of a woman viciously attacking Shanquella Robinson has been making it rounds online.

The 25-year old’s mom, Sallamondra Robinson, says her daughter left for Cabo San Lucas with several friends on Oct. 28. And one day later, she was dead, demands answers following the disturbing death of her daughter. “I would like to see each one of them sent back to Mexico because their plan was to come back here thinking that they wasn’t going to be prosecuted,” she said. “She was a caring person … and I want them to always remember that. We’re going to keep her legacy alive.”

Kyrie Irving donated $65K to Shanquella Robinson’s family ✊ pic.twitter.com/daC4pQUa3s — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 19, 2022

Shanquella’s family started a GoFundMe for assist with funeral costs. The fund has already raised more than $370,000 —- including contributions from celebrities like Kyrie Irving. Story still developing.