The one-month anniversary of Shanquella Robinson’s tragic death is nearing closer. Thankfully, positive updates are coming from authorities working on the case. Just a few days ago, an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect involved in the case. Authorities were able to confirm that it was a “friend” of the late 25-year-old’s who was on vacation with her, though their name remains anonymous at this time.

The latest update from NBC News still doesn’t give any identifying information. However, it does note that we’re moving closer to justice for Robinson’s family. Earlier this week, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said that they’ve approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats. Their hope is to extradite the suspect across the border where she’ll face charges.

As of last night the FBI investigating into the American Tourist Ms. Shanquella Robinson in Cabo, Mexico death as a murder. I pray that none of these people get away with what they did to her because they all are responsible for her death. #JusticeforShanquellaRobinson🕊🙏 pic.twitter.com/GoU9FkpsAI — Towanna Campbell (@TowannaCampbell) November 23, 2022

“This case is fully clarified. We even have a court order. There is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of hers who is the direct aggressor,” local prosecutor Antonio López Rodríguez stated on Thursday (November 24).

He went on, “Actually, it wasn’t a quarrel but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures, such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

Social media users have been eagerly waiting to see Shanquella’s family get the justice they deserve. Especially following the tumultuous month they’ve endured in the wake of losing their only child.

As you may recall, Robinson’s parents initially heard that she died as a result of alcohol poisoning. This was just one day after she arrived in Cabo with a group of friends. What we now know, though, is that her death was actually likely a result of an attack earlier that day.

Graphic footage that’s been circulating across the internet over the past few weeks shows the late business owner being brutally beaten on while naked. “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something? At least fight back, fight back, something?” a male voice asks her in the background.

Ultimately, Shanquella’s death certificate state that she died as a result of a spinal cord injury and atlas luxation. There have been several noteworthy inconsistencies throughout the case, such as the same document listing that her death occurred 15 minutes after her injuries when really, a police report says that a local doctor was at the hotel for more than three hours treating Robinson.

Seeing as most of those from the deadly vacation have attempted to disappear as the case has been blowing up, it’s been hard for investigators to piece things together. From the sounds of the latest reports, though, it may not be long before we get the answers we’ve been waiting for.

