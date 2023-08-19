Michael Jackson Accusers Will Get Their Day In Court After New Ruling

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, central figures in HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, will see their case against Michael Jackson’s estate go to trial. Both men allege that the “King of Pop” sexually molested them when they were children. A trio of appellate court judges in California’s Court of Appeals ruled against MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures. As a result, they ordered the case be heard in a jury trial in a lower court.

Robson alleges that Jackson abused him between the ages of 7 and 14 beginning in 1990. Similarly, Safechuck claims he was abused by the pop star between the ages of 10 and 14 beginning in 1988. The allegations were first made public in the aforementioned 2019 documentary. Furthermore, both men allege that employees of MJJ Productions were implicit in the grooming and sexual abuse of children by Jackson. Both men filed lawsuits in the mid-2010s but saw them rejected due to the statute of limitations. After California passed new laws in 2019, the men tried again in 2020. That suit, the same one that was just successfully appealed, was struck down as a judge ruled that Jackson’s companies did not have a legal obligation to protect the two men from sexual abuse.

Jackson Sexual Abuse Suit To Go To Trial

SANTA MARIA, CA – JUNE 13: Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to hear the verdict read in his child molestation case June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images)

“We are disappointed with the Court’s decision. Two distinguished trial judges repeatedly dismissed these cases on numerous occasions over the last decade because the law required it. We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations, which are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration, and which were only first made years after Michael’s death. We trust that the truth will ultimately prevail with Michael’s vindication yet again. Michael Jackson himself said, ‘lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons,'” said attorney Jonathan Steinsapir.

Furthermore, a source close to the estate spoke exclusively with PEOPLE. “The Estate will likely ask the California Supreme Court to review the decision. A settlement is not on the table.” However, for the time being, one of the landmark sexual abuse cases of the century is headed for trial. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates as and when they emerge.

