Ex-NFL Star Daniel Muir & Wife Charged After Missing Son Was Found Safe: What We Know

The couple have been charged following allegations of abusing their teenage son.

Former NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife, Kristin Muir, are facing serious charges after allegations surfaced of abuse towards their teenage son, Bryson. New court documents reveal disturbing details about the incident. This includes Daniel Muir’s admission of beating his son over allegations of inappropriate behavior. Bryson Muir, 14, was found safe after a raid on the family’s home in Logansport, Indiana, conducted by Indiana State Police.

The Muirs, who have been taken into custody without bond, face charges of domestic battery and obstruction of justice. This case has garnered significant attention due to Daniel Muir's background as a former defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Incident & Allegations

Daniel Muir admitted to a relative that he "whooped" his son, Bryson, like a "grown ass man" over allegations of inappropriate contact with other children. The court documents also reveal Muir’s statement that “if they lived in their homeland (religious country) (redacted name) would be put to death for his acts, instead they live in the United States so they could not put him to death,” according to WISH-TV. However, Bryson was reported missing after leaving his grandmother’s home in Ohio with his mother on June 16.

Law Enforcement Involvement

Bryson's grandmother, Cheryl Wright, reported seeing her grandson with visible injuries, including a black eye and a swollen face. Then, she alerted the police, concerned for his safety and suspecting abuse. Finally, On June 18, the Indiana Department of Child Services requested state police assistance in investigating the allegations. Despite agreeing to bring Bryson for a meeting with investigators, the Muirs failed to comply. Overall, this decision led to a Silver Alert being issued on June 20.

The Raid & Aftermath

A SWAT team executed a search warrant at the Muir home in Logansport on June 27. The property is reportedly owned by the Servant Leadership Foundation, and Daniel Muir is allegedly associated with Straitway Truth Ministry, a controversial religious sect identifying as Hebrew Israelites. Moreover, neighbors have described the Muirs’ property as “scary” and “cult-like,” with multiple “no trespassing” signs and reports of hearing gunshots in the past.

Court Proceedings & Charges

Daniel Muir faces charges of domestic battery and obstruction of justice, while Kristin Muir is charged with obstruction. During a court hearing, it was revealed that Child Services had taken all of the Muirs’ children into their care. The couple’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 16. The judge cited the parents’ failure to comply with the investigation as the reason for denying bond.

Community and Religious Response

Charles Dowell, the head pastor of Straitway Truth Ministries, issued a video response defending the Muirs and criticizing the raid as an overreaction to allegations. He claimed that the community would not take the accusations lightly and would continue to support the Muir family.