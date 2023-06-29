Sources reported earlier this week that another round of NFL players were being handed suspensions for betting-related offenses. The biggest name on the list was believed to be the Colts’ starting right-side cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick out of UMass in 2020, but quickly proved his skill and ability. He made the 2020 all-rookie team and quickly earned the starting role in Indy. However, earlier this month, Rodgers acknowledged the gambling accusations against him and admitted “full responsibility” for his actions on social media.

Furthermore, it was also reported that Rodgers had directly bet on Colts games. This led pundits to believe that his punishment would be especially severe. That assumption proved to be correct.

Related: Five players suspended for gambling offenses

Rodgers Suspended Indefinitely, Cut By Colts

And now the Colts officially have waived defensive end Rashod Berry and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr, whom the NFL suspended today at least one year today for violating gambling policies. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

Rodgers, along with Colts defensive end Rashod Berry and free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor, was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. Meanwhile, Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for six games.

About an hour after the news broke, it was revealed that Rodgers and Berry had been waived by the team. 2022 undrafted free agent and all-rookie corner Dallis Flowers is now listed as RCB1. In a statement, Colts GM Chris Ballad explained the decision. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

Further details have since emerged about the nature of Rodgers’ betting. Per ESPN‘s David Purdum, Rodgers had been betting on Colts games. One particular bet of note was an over/under prop bet on rushing yards for a Colts running back.

Related: Rob Gronkowski sends cease and desist to Baby Gronk; cites his dad being too annoying as the reason

Soccer Player Gets Eight-Month Ban For Gambling

Ivan Toney was given a reduced eight-month ban from football because of a gambling addiction. The FA wanted a 15-month suspension, but the regulatory commission imposed an 11-month one before reducing it by thee months due to the diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/htYLiqDmua — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 26, 2023

The NFL is not the only league dealing with players gambling. The Football Association (FA), which oversees soccer in the United Kingdom, handed down an eight-month ban to Brentford striker Ivan Toney in May.

According to an FA investigation, Toney breached betting rules 262 times between February 2017 and January 2021. Furthermore, Toney admitted to 232 breaches. This included 13 bets across seven matches where Toney bet on his own team to lose. However, Toney did not play in any of the games in question.

Initially, the FA had wanted to hand down a 15-month ban to Toney. However, after Toney was diagnosed with a gambling addiction, the agreed-upon 11-month ban was reduced to eight. That means Toney, who led Brentford with 21 goals last season, will be out until mid-January. On June 12, the London club paid $27.7 million to acquire German striker Kevin Schade from SC Freiburg. Schade had joined Brentford on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Related: Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

[via][via]