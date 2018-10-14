cut
- SportsIndianapolis Cut Isaiah Rodgers Over Gambling SupensionThe Colts weren't afraid to let go of their starting corner.ByBen Mock445 Views
- MusicDrake's Lollapalooza Argentina Set Cut Short, Fans UpsetThe Canadian singer reportedly blocked his show from being streamed minutes before going on stage, stared 15 minutes late, and ended his set about 30 minutes early.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.0K Views
- SportsCleveland Browns Release Odell Beckham Jr.: ReportAfter 2.5 years, Cleveland's OBJ experiment has come to an end.ByTaylor McCloud1.7K Views
- MusicChris Brown Takes Matters Into His Own Hands & Drops His "Donda" VerseChris Brown posted his verse from "Donda" that was dropped from the final cut.ByCole Blake62.0K Views
- SportsCam Newton Cut By Patriots: NFL Fans ReactCam Newton was shockingly released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday.ByAlex Zidel7.1K Views
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Chops Off All Her Hair On Instagram LiveTiffany Haddish decided to cut off all her hair on Instagram live much to the shock and concern of her viewers.ByLynn S.10.5K Views
- SportsJosh Norman To Be Released By The Washington RedskinsJosh Norman has consistently referred to himself as the best cornerback in the NFL.ByAlexander Cole1430 Views
- RelationshipsRussell Wilson Saves Ciara From Wardrobe MalfunctionRussell Wilson had to cut pregnant Ciara's dress to get her out of it post-Tom Ford fashion show.ByNoah C6.5K Views
- SportsTitans' Coach Mike Vrabel Reneges On Claim To Cut Penis OffVrabel would like to clarify his past statement on the topic.ByCole Blake31.1K Views
- SportsCarmelo Anthony's Defensive Issues Revealed In Scathing ReportCarmelo is struggling to get another contract.ByAlexander Cole4.9K Views
- WrestlingReferee Who Forced Wrestler To Cut Dreadlocks Has Been Suspended Two YearsThe referee who made a 16-year old high school kid cut his dreadlocks has been suspended two years.ByKevin Goddard2.0K Views
- MusicBilly Ray Cyrus Says He Had To Cut Marijuana Lyric From "Old Town Road" VerseBilly Ray Cyrus initially wanted to use a “marijuana” lyric instead of his “Fendi sports bra” line.ByKevin Goddard9.9K Views
- SportsLakers Reportedly Not Interested In JR Smith, Fans ReactFans were quick with the memes on this one.ByAlexander Cole6.1K Views
- EntertainmentDisney Axes "Casting Couch" Scene From "Toy Story 2"Disney is taking a retroactive stance against predatory humor. ByMitch Findlay2.2K Views
- EntertainmentParis Jackson's "Suicide Attempt" Explained By Her FriendsParis Jackson was reportedly just partying too hard with scissors in her hand.ByAlex Zidel6.3K Views
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Fired From "Empire" Final EpisodesHe went from being upset about his salary to having no salary.ByAlex Zidel14.0K Views
- MusicDrake's Speech Was Cut Because Of "Natural Pause," Says Grammy ProducerChampagne Papi will not be silenced...unless he pauses momentarily. ByMitch Findlay4.1K Views
- SportsChiefs Cut Kareem Hunt, The League Places Him On "NFL Exempt List"Kareem Hunt is banned from NFL activities pending the completion of an internal investigation.ByDevin Ch13.1K Views
- SportsReuben Foster Arrested For Domestic Violence, Subsequently Cut By 49ersReuben Foster arrested for the 2nd time since May 2018.ByDevin Ch4.4K Views
- WrestlingDavid Arquette Gets His Neck Cut Open In "Hardcore" Wrestling Match"Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing"ByBrynjar Chapman1.9K Views
- SocietyFlorida Man Chops Off Penis Of Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend: Arrested & Awaiting TrialBond has been set at $1 Million.ByZaynab9.2K Views