Another wave of gambling-related suspensions is expected to be handed down by the NFL head office this week. The biggest name linked to this latest batch of suspensions is Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick out of UMass in 2020, but quickly proved his skill and ability. Making the all-rookie team, he is currently listed as the starting right-side cornerback in Indianapolis.

However, earlier this month, Rodgers acknowledged the gambling accusations against him and admitted “full responsibility” for his actions on social media. However, the punishment for Rodgers could be particularly severe, as it is believed that he placed bets on Colts games.

NFL Ramping Up Gambling Crackdown

Breaking: A handful of NFL players, including Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/5zdPSzSQsb — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2023

The word of new suspensions, first reported by ESPN, comes just months after a major crackdown on the league’s gambling policy. The first major wave of crackdowns came in late April, headlined by the suspension of Lions’ wide receiver Jameson Williams.

These latest suspensions are just one facet of the NFL’s campaign against sports betting on the part of its athletes. Elsewhere, the NFL announced that all 2023 rookies will have to attend mandatory anti-gambling education training. Meanwhile, NFL officials will be making in-person visits to every team to stress the league’s policy on gambling.

ESPN‘s report did specify when the suspensions would be officially announced. Furthermore, it is unknown which players other than Rodgers would be facing a suspension. However, it is believed that all players named will be facing a season-long suspension. By comparison, Williams received a six-game suspension.

Calvin Ridley Ready For NFL Return

One player who knows just how strict the NFL can be about gambling is Calvin Ridley. Ridley was suspended “indefinitely” in 2022 for betting on NFL games while away from the Atlanta Falcons. Subsequently, the Falcons traded him at the deadline to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ridley was officially reinstated to the league in March 2023.

Ridley has been hard at work with the Jaguars as he prepares for his return to the NFL. Per the latest reports from the team, Ridley is “as advertised” and well on his way to returning to his pre-suspension dominance. While Ridley had a career year in 2020, he only played five games in 2021 before stepping away from the Falcosn for mental health reasons.

“I’ve been really impressed with Calvin,” Jags offensive coordinator Press Taylor told reporters. “I’ve watched every snap Calvin’s played in the NFL, just like a lot of our guys have, so we’re very confident in the player we’re getting. And then to be able to meet him in person, we’ve had a lot of people vouch for him going back to when we acquired him.”

