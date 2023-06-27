Leonard Fournette is still waiting for his next destination in his NFL career. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the first three seasons of his career in Jacksonville. While the last three have been spent in Tampa Bay. During his time with the Buccaneers, Fournette was a part of the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory. As the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs behind the stellar play of then-QB Tom Brady. However, all of that seems minuscule at the moment.

On Tuesday, Fournette was involved in a horrifying incident on a Florida highway. According to the reports obtained by ‘TMZ’ Fournette’s vehicle went up in flames while the former LSU star was driving. The issue stemmed from a mechanical mishap, not from a collision. The aftermath of the incident is Fournette’s vehicle completely in ash as the flames engulfed the entire vehicle. However, the running back walked away from the incident with no injuries. Check out the photos from the incident in the tweet shared below.

Fournette Walks Away From Scary Incident With No Injuries

Leonard Fournette's Car Catches Fire On Highway, Burns To Crisp https://t.co/f5DLE8HjPB — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 27, 2023

Fournette took to his Instagram after the incident to share footage of his car torched. In his caption of the post, Fournette acknowledged how lucky he was. “Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I am still blessed.” The 28-year-old could have seen this play out in a much different way. Thankfully, everyone can be grateful that no damage was sustained by Fournette.

While his NFL career has yet to find its next chapter, Fournette can still be a valuable pickup. Last season was the most games the former Heisman candidate has played in his entire career, 16. However, football is the last thing on anyone’s mind at a time like this. Now is the time to appreciate what you have and to remember that all of this can be gone in the blink of an eye. For the latest news in sports, stick with us at HNHH.

