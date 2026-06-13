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Sneakers
Slam Jam To Team Up With The Air Jordan 8 In A New "Light Bone"
Italian boutique Slam Jam will release its first-ever high anticipated Jordan Brand collaboration in Spring 2027.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 13, 2026