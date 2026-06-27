Slam Jam Is Dropping An Air Jordan 8 Pack Soon

BY Ben Atkinson
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A first look at the Slam Jam x Air Jordan 8 Pack reveals two very simple and muted colorways debuted in Paris.

A first look has surfaced at the Slam Jam x Air Jordan 8 Pack. The collaboration debuted during Paris Fashion Week, giving fans an early in-hand preview. Two colorways are confirmed so far, called "Light Bone" and "Iron Grey." This marks Slam Jam's first ever project built around an Air Jordan model.

The shoe keeps its familiar high-top shape from the original 1993 release. Slam Jam swapped the usual suede and leather panels for a different texture. Dash-shaped perforations now run across the upper, similar to old basketball jerseys. The mudguard also loses its usual graphic print for a cleaner, tonal finish.

A small feather detail appears next to the Jumpman logo on the tongue. That same feather shows up again as a pattern on matching apparel pieces. Both colorways stick to a muted, monochrome look throughout the build. Light Bone leans toward off white tones, while Iron Grey stays darker overall.

Slam Jam has worked with Nike before on the Dunk, Blazer, and Air Force 1. This project gives the Italian retailer its first shot at an Air Jordan release. No release date has been confirmed yet beyond 2027.

Read More: Michael Jordan Wears Unreleased Air Jordan 1 Lows In Italy

Slam Jam x Air Jordan 8 Pack

Slam Jam was founded in 1989 in Ferrara, Italy, by Luca Benini. The boutique has spent decades building a reputation across streetwear, fashion, and footwear. Its past Nike work includes projects on the Dunk High and Blazer Mid. Stepping into Air Jordan territory marks new ground for the retailer.

The Air Jordan 8 hasn't seen many outside collaborations over the years. That makes this project stand out from typical seasonal Air Jordan 8 retros. Dropping the usual mudguard graphic for a tonal finish keeps things understated. The perforated panels add texture without leaning on bold colors or prints.

Both colorways stay close in tone, separated mainly by their base shade. Light Bone keeps things lighter throughout, while Iron Grey goes darker and more muted. The feather detail ties the sneaker and apparel pieces together visually. Together, these choices give the pack a quieter feel than past Air Jordan 8 releases.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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