Closer Look At The "White" CDG Air Jordan 11 Surfaces

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via rache1_nguyen
New images reveal the white Comme Des Garcons Air Jordan 11, set to drop this September alongside its black counterpart.

New detailed photos are giving fans a closer look at the white half of the Comme des Garcons Air Jordan 11 pack. This release marks the model's first ever outside collaboration in its history. The white pair leans into a cleaner, more minimal direction than its black counterpart.

A monochrome leather upper replaces the usual ballistic mesh found on standard releases. That swap covers the heel, tongue, lining, and pull tab throughout. The patent leather mudguard stays in place, now matched entirely in white. Without contrasting colors, those small material shifts become much easier to spot up close.

"Comme Des Garcons Homme Plus" appears along the side of the collar. Rope laces also replace the usual flat laces across the shoe. White rope laces read differently than the black version's rougher texture. The tongue tag swaps "Jordan" text for "Homme Plus" branding instead.

Jumpman branding remains in its standard spot on the lateral heel. Without black to anchor it, that logo stands out a bit more here. Comme des Garcons has worked closely with Nike for years across several different models. This marks one of its more high profile Jordan Brand projects yet.

The pack is set to drop this September, per zSneakerHeadz. Both colorways will likely launch together rather than separately.

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Air Jordan 11 x Comme Des Garcons "White"

Going monochrome changes how a sneaker reads up close, even with identical materials. On the black pair, contrast stitching and branding stood out immediately. Here, those same details blend more quietly into the leather.

The shoe still keeps the Air Jordan 11's original shape and structure fully intact. Nothing about the silhouette itself has been altered or reworked. Instead, the focus stays entirely on texture and finish throughout the build.

Their most notable past project came through a runway focused Air Jordan 1 High collaboration. That history shows a pattern of subtle, material driven reworkings rather than loud redesigns. The white "11" continues that same idea, just on a different model. Up close, the difference comes down to finish rather than form.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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