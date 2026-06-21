Here's Where You Can Still Cop The Air Jordan 5 "University Blue"

The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" officially released yesterday, June 20th. Sizes are still available through Nike.com as of today. This marks the colorway's first return in twenty years.

The shoe uses an all black build with white contrast stitching across the upper. A 3M reflective silver tongue adds a small pop of shine. Carolina blue hits the sock liner and back of the tongue. That same blue tone carries down to the icy outsole.

The original version first released back in 2006. It borrowed its base design from the "Black Metallic" colorway. The blue accents nod directly to Michael Jordan's college years at North Carolina. Bringing it back keeps that connection intact for new buyers today.

The shoe retails at $220 under style code DD0587-008. It's expected to release in full family sizing across various retailers. Those include Nike SNKRS, Foot Locker, JD Sports, and DTLR.

Dark colored Air Jordan 5s have stayed popular with collectors recently. Pairing that demand with a twenty year wait kept attention high beforehand. Sizes remaining a day later suggests interest leveled off some after launch.

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Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 takes inspiration from WWII fighter aircraft throughout its design. That influence shows clearest through the shark tooth pattern along the midsole. A reflective tongue and lace lock system round out the shoe's most recognizable details.

Those features have stayed consistent across nearly every retro since the original release. The Air Jordan 5 first debuted back in 1990, built for performance on the court. Extra padding and a bold silhouette made it stand out immediately at the time.