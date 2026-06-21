Here's Where You Can Still Cop The Air Jordan 5 "University Blue"

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" released yesterday, with sizes still available through Nike.com today.

The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" officially released yesterday, June 20th. Sizes are still available through Nike.com as of today. This marks the colorway's first return in twenty years.

The shoe uses an all black build with white contrast stitching across the upper. A 3M reflective silver tongue adds a small pop of shine. Carolina blue hits the sock liner and back of the tongue. That same blue tone carries down to the icy outsole.

The original version first released back in 2006. It borrowed its base design from the "Black Metallic" colorway. The blue accents nod directly to Michael Jordan's college years at North Carolina. Bringing it back keeps that connection intact for new buyers today.

The shoe retails at $220 under style code DD0587-008. It's expected to release in full family sizing across various retailers. Those include Nike SNKRS, Foot Locker, JD Sports, and DTLR.

Dark colored Air Jordan 5s have stayed popular with collectors recently. Pairing that demand with a twenty year wait kept attention high beforehand. Sizes remaining a day later suggests interest leveled off some after launch.

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Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue"
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Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 takes inspiration from WWII fighter aircraft throughout its design. That influence shows clearest through the shark tooth pattern along the midsole. A reflective tongue and lace lock system round out the shoe's most recognizable details.

Those features have stayed consistent across nearly every retro since the original release. The Air Jordan 5 first debuted back in 1990, built for performance on the court. Extra padding and a bold silhouette made it stand out immediately at the time.

Decades later, those same details still define the model today. This particular colorway originally launched through Jordan Brand's lifestyle series.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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