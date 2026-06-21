Pooh Shiesty & GloRilla's Upcoming Song Leads To Gucci Mane Debate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty GloRilla Upcoming Song Gucci Mane Debate
Apr 3, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; American rapper GloRilla poses during a timeout druring the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Given Gucci Mane's beef with allegedly former signee Pooh Shiesty and GloRilla's label boss Yo Gotti, this upcoming song is causing chaos.

Pooh Shiesty is dropping a GloRilla collab called "Mane" next week on June 25, as teased by a promo video in the studio caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. It seems like they recorded it before Shiesty's incarceration earlier this year for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane. Speaking of which, that situation, the upcoming song's title, and the history between all these artists is causing some heated conversation online.

This is because of the loyalties, beefs, and conflicts associated between Guwop, his allegedly former signee Pooh, Glo, and her CMG label boss Yo Gotti. All artists are leaders or close collaborators of the Memphis scene in one way or another, but there have also been years of conflict that might come to a head via the release of "Mane."

First off, there have been long-standing tensions between Gotti and Gucci, although things do not seem as contentious these days as they once were. Some fans spread rumors that Pooh Shiesty forced Guwop to get him out of his 1017 Records deal in order to move to Yo Gotti's CMG. Others speculated that there might be some behind-the-scenes industry finagling to avoid needing Gucci's approval to release this song.

But others still believe Gucci Mane is benefitting from this release either way. All in all, things remain pretty unclear logistically, but the narrative fuel for these feuds is certainly there. If any of the artists involved speak out about this, it could help clear up the situation and separate what's going on musically from what's going on legally.

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Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Case

For those unaware, Pooh Shiesty's fighting this Gucci Mane case, trying to secure bond yet again after a significant delay pushed the trial back. He faces accusations of robbing and kidnapping Gucci to force him to sign him out of his contract. The other eight codefendants in this case include Shiesty's father Lontrell Williams Sr. and Pooh's Memphis hip-hop colleague Big30.

Twitter Reacts

GloRilla has been very successful with CMG, and she's seemingly more stuck in the middle of all this rather than being an active participant. We'll see if the release of "Mane" adds more to this narrative or if this is only speculative fodder.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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