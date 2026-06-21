Pooh Shiesty & GloRilla's Upcoming Song Leads To Gucci Mane Debate

Pooh Shiesty is dropping a GloRilla collab called "Mane" next week on June 25, as teased by a promo video in the studio caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. It seems like they recorded it before Shiesty's incarceration earlier this year for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane. Speaking of which, that situation, the upcoming song's title, and the history between all these artists is causing some heated conversation online.

This is because of the loyalties, beefs, and conflicts associated between Guwop, his allegedly former signee Pooh, Glo, and her CMG label boss Yo Gotti. All artists are leaders or close collaborators of the Memphis scene in one way or another, but there have also been years of conflict that might come to a head via the release of "Mane."

First off, there have been long-standing tensions between Gotti and Gucci, although things do not seem as contentious these days as they once were. Some fans spread rumors that Pooh Shiesty forced Guwop to get him out of his 1017 Records deal in order to move to Yo Gotti's CMG. Others speculated that there might be some behind-the-scenes industry finagling to avoid needing Gucci's approval to release this song.

But others still believe Gucci Mane is benefitting from this release either way. All in all, things remain pretty unclear logistically, but the narrative fuel for these feuds is certainly there. If any of the artists involved speak out about this, it could help clear up the situation and separate what's going on musically from what's going on legally.

Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Case

For those unaware, Pooh Shiesty's fighting this Gucci Mane case, trying to secure bond yet again after a significant delay pushed the trial back. He faces accusations of robbing and kidnapping Gucci to force him to sign him out of his contract. The other eight codefendants in this case include Shiesty's father Lontrell Williams Sr. and Pooh's Memphis hip-hop colleague Big30.

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